Elementary School Community Meetings Give Portland Students Opportunities for Leadership

Students at Rowe Elementary School in the Portland Public Schools have stepped into leadership roles this year in a big way during the school’s first-ever community meeting assembly for third- through fifth-grade students.

Inspired by community meeting assemblies at Portland’s Presumpscot and Longfellow Elementary Schools, Rowe’s social emotional learning (SEL) staff worked together to launch a similar tradition, designed to bring students together while creating meaningful opportunities for leadership, collaboration, and school connection.

The first meeting was held in December and was led almost entirely by students. Thirty-two fifth-grade student leaders spent two months preparing for the event and ultimately ran the meeting from start to finish. Students took on a wide range of leadership responsibilities, including serving as masters of ceremonies, writing and delivering the event script, welcoming and seating guests, greeting the audience in nine different languages, and creating and presenting the event slideshow.

“After attending community meeting assemblies at both Presumpscot and Longfellow Elementary Schools, SEL staff were inspired to start a community meeting tradition at Rowe,” school counselor Kate McAlaine shared. “On December 11, Rowe’s third- through fifth-grade students gathered for our first-ever community meeting, and what a joyful celebration it was!”

Staff facilitators worked closely with students throughout the preparation process, helping to guide and support their leadership development. Facilitators included McAlaine, third- through fifth-grade social worker Amy Leonard, music teacher Aiden Boardman, and reading specialist Susan Donohoe.

“Their work made this gathering a meaningful and energizing way to bring our upper grades together,” McAlaine added. “We are so proud of our student leaders, performers, staff, and all of our classes for making this first community meeting such a positive and inspiring moment for our school!”

The event highlighted the power of student voice and leadership while strengthening school community and belonging, laying the groundwork for what Rowe Elementary School hopes will become a lasting tradition.

This story was submitted by Rowe Elementary School (Portland Public Schools). To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.