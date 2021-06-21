Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Perrin Conferences Announces Agenda for Environmental Risk & Litigation Conference

This conference allows audience members to learn from speakers from the Antea Group, Aon, The Hartford, Gallagher Bassett, RHP Risk Management, Roux Associates, Sompo International, and many others.”
— Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences
WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perrin Conferences virtual Environmental Risk & Litigation Conference is planned for Tuesday, June 29, 2021.
This year’s co-chairs for this year’s conference are:

• Dwight A. Kern, Esq., Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC
• Cindy Hunter, Head of Specialized Risks and Western Region Claims, The Hartford
• Adam H. Love, PhD, Vice President/Principal Scientist, Roux Associates, Inc.
An engaging agenda for this conference cover topics such as:
• PFAS
• Climate Risk & ESG Standards
• Environmental Incident Response Planning
• Water and Wastewater Treatment and Emerging Contaminants
• Engineering Controls, Validation and Regulatory Drivers
• Genetic Testing for Toxic Exposure Cases
• Construction Defects and Indoor Air Quality

“This conference allows audience members to learn from speakers from the Antea Group, Aon, The Hartford, Gallagher Bassett, RHP Risk Management, Roux Associates, Sompo International, Willis Towers Watson, and many others,” said Lynnsey Perrin, President & CEO of Perrin Conferences.

Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE Adjuster Credit is available for qualified candidates. CE Adjuster Credit is pending in Florida, Indiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. Please contact Bethany Corio at bcorio@perrinconferences.com if you have any questions regarding accreditation.
For more details on registration, please contact Lynnsey Perrin at lperrin@perrinconferences.com or visit the Perrin Conferences website at www.perrinconferences.com.

About Perrin Conferences
The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education both virtual and live in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/perrin-conferences-llc or Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com.

Amy Williams
Perrin Conferences
+1 908-612-3586
Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Environment, Insurance Industry, Law


