TxDOT Increases Mobility in the Round Rock Area

ROUND ROCK — The Texas Department of Transportation is celebrating the completion of the I-35 from RM 1431 to FM 3406 (northbound) project. This project reconstructed and widened the northbound I-35 frontage road from two to three lanes, relocated the RM 1431 exit (#256), constructed a new extended entrance and exit lane on the northbound I-35 frontage road, and enhanced bicycle and pedestrian paths throughout the corridor.

“The RM 1431 to FM 3406 corridor is key to moving people and goods through Round Rock,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “This project significantly reduces bottlenecking caused by weaving and merging on the mainlanes and greatly improves mobility along the frontage road.”

The $10.7 million project was funded by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and TxDOT. The contractor for the project was Jordan Foster Construction. 

