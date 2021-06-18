Public Comment Opportunity for Proposed Air Quality Rule Changes

The Environmental Protection Commission recently approved a proposed air quality rulemaking for formal public comment.

Summary of Proposed Rule Changes

The proposed rulemaking adopts amendments to EPA methods for measuring air pollutant emissions (stack testing and continuous monitoring). The proposed rule changes also adopt updated federal new source performance standards (NSPS) and air toxics standards, also known as National Emissions Standards for Hazardous Air Pollutants (NESHAP).

Access the Proposed Rulemaking and Public Comment Information

To review the proposed rulemaking and learn how to provide written comments or participate in the public hearing on Monday, July 19, 2021, at 1:00 pm, please go to public participation, scroll down to the Public Input section, and select Rulemaking Available for Public Comment.

For more information

Please contact Christine Paulson by email at Christine.Paulson@dnr.iowa.gov or by phone at 515-725-9510 with any questions.