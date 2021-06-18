OneStream Networks' Global Growth Strategy Continues with Hiring of three Senior Channel Managers.
EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Networks is pleased to announce the addition of three Senior Channel Managers to its global channels sales team. These strategic new hires add significant experience and further enhance the global sales and support capabilities of the leading global managed cloud communications service provider.
The three new team members, Laura Martin, Colin Huber, and Steve Jacklitch further strengthen OneStream Networks' global channel presence as the company continues to accelerate with world-class SIP voice, UC solutions, and data networking, including new product/services voice offerings with Cisco Webex, Webex Calling, Cisco UCM Cloud and Microsoft Teams..
Laura Martin will assume responsibility for the US Southeast region, supporting existing Master Agents and developing new partnerships with Master Agents, VARs, and Distributors. She brings a wealth of experience in UC product strategy sales, and product marketing from prior roles with Cisco, McAfee, and Symantec. With a strong background in product and business development, Martin credits her ability to curate and inspire new partnerships, communications, and strategies for partners and customer success.
Colin Huber joins OneStream Networks, supporting the US West region, from the Cloud Communications Group, where he held the position of Regional Director. Formerly a Global Account Manager with Masergy, and Managed Services Specialist at CDW he brings deep expertise in advanced communications solutions including cloud voice, contact center and advanced networking.
Steve Jacklitch will take on the US Midwest region with over 20 years of experience in delivering high-value solutions to mid-market and enterprise customers. Previously Chanel Integration Manager at Windstream, and product sales specialist at Inteliquent and XO, Jacklitch is a seasoned UC/CC/SDWAN professional in building new markets from the ground up in the telecommunications industry.
OneStream Networks continue to evolve their position as leaders in global service solutions, announcing certified SIP PSTN integration and managed support for Cisco Webex Calling, Webex Contact Center, UCM Cloud and Microsoft Teams. The new Sr. Channel Managers will enable the company to focus on developing rich partnerships and driving partner success in the global SIP Voice, Data, Cloud Calling, Unified Communications, and Contact Center services.
"Investing in new talent is vital in this exciting stage of our continued growth," explained Andrew Ramos, VP of Global Channel Sales. "We anticipate that the range of experience held between Laura, Colin and Steve, in the cloud communications and technology space will prove invaluable as we continue to deliver our services to more customers throughout the US and globally. We are looking forward to seeing their expertise continue to grow and flourish alongside our business at OneStream Networks."
OneStream Networks is a premier provider of networking solutions, managed security, and cloud communications. They supply single-site, multi-site and multinational applications for enterprise customers, VARs, and agents looking to create cost-savings, consolidation, vendor reduction, and simplified management. The ongoing growth of the OneStream Networks team ensures that customers and VARs/Agents continue to receive best-in-class performance and support for their certified voice and data solutions.
About OneStream Networks
OneStream Networks is purpose-built for enterprise-grade cloud-based SIP trunking, unified communications, contact center services, data networking, and security services. Their global strategic peering networks, geo-redundant POPs, multi-provider SD-WAN and MPLS transport options deliver an unparalleled scope and reach for advanced cloud-based voice, UC, data, and security. Services are available in over 200 countries.
For more information, visit: https://onestreamnetworks.com.
Brian D. Skidmore
