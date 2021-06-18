Governor Cooper Appoints District Court Judge
Governor Roy Cooper has appointed Joal Broun to serve as District Court Judge in Judicial District 15B (Chatham and Orange counties).
- Joal Broun will fill the seat vacated by Beverly Scarlett. Broun is the director of the Lobbying Compliance Division for the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State. Previously, she was associate general counsel for the North Carolina State Board of Elections and ethics enforcement and general counsel for the North Carolina Department of the Secretary of State. She earned her Bachelor of Arts from Wake Forest University and her Juris Doctor from Wake Forest University School of Law.