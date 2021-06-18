Wisp's Guide on Urinary Tract Infection Symptoms Now Available Online

An industry leader in providing budget-friendly telehealth services now has a guide on the symptoms of one of the most common types of infections.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with wisp, Inc., announced today that its guide on urinary tract infection (UTI) symptoms is now available online.

“We are very excited about this,” said Matt Swartz, Founder, and CEO of wisp, Inc. “We invite everyone to check out our guide on urinary tract infection symptoms today.”

Founded in 2018 in San Francisco, CA, wisp provides a better way to treat and deal with painfully common issues by providing affordable medication and support.

Swartz explained that the urinary tract is made up of the kidneys (responsible for filtering the blood), the bladder (for storing urine), the ureters (which transfers urine to the bladder), and the urethra (a tube that carries urine from the bladder out of the body). Both kidney and bladder infections are considered a UTI.

“A urinary tract infection occurs when bacteria enter the urethra and travel up into your bladder,” Swartz said before adding, “Any infection that enters the urinary tract should be treated early with a full course of UTI antibiotics to prevent further damage, as bacteria will continue traveling and infect the kidneys as well.”

But that’s not all. Wisp’s guide on genital herpes is also now available online. Approximately 80 percent of carriers transmit herpes without knowing it.

Swartz revealed that individuals can visit wisp's website to be informed through its guide about genital herpes symptoms, its cause, affected areas for men and women, treatment of symptoms, and more.

Genital herpes, Swartz noted, is an extremely common STD caused by the transmission of the Herpes Simplex Virus. Once infected, individuals will experience genital ulcers (outbreaks) for the rest of their lives.

In addition to the availability of wisp’s guide on genital herpes and urinary tract infection symptoms, its symptoms quiz for six health conditions is also available online. Its symptoms quiz (https://hellowisp.com/symptoms-quiz) for six health conditions is a quick and easy way for individuals to find the right meds and treatment.

As for the quiz, the symptoms quiz asks how fast do you need the medication - ASAP (today or tomorrow) or 3-5 days? Once the individual makes a selection, a dropdown list of symptoms appears, for example: Discomfort (from UTI); Odor (from BV), Itching (from yeast infection), etc. After that, the quiz goes on to ask how often do you experience these symptoms? Based on your answer, several medications are suggested.

About Wisp

Wisp jumps through all the hoops, so you don’t have to. We offer budget-friendly telehealth access for primary care, prescription medication, and natural remedies to all humans regardless of health insurance. Goodbye waiting rooms, huge Urgent Care bills, jumping through hoops, or feeling embarrassed when you just need to see a doctor.

