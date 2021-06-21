Can Banana’s Browning apply to Human Hair as well?
Natural Ingredients can accomplish a Hair-dyeing Effect MODA MODA will prove it through Kickstarter. Presenting an unconventional product developed by a chemistNY, NY, USA, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MODA MODA Inc., a cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, has recently launched a shampoo brand "MODA MODA." It is ready to showcase its first distinguishing shampoo product, "Pro-Change Black Shampoo," on June 22nd through the world's largest crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, entering the testbed for global markets.
After seven years of joint research and development with Dr. Haeshin Lee (Ph.D.), a chemist from MIT, "Pro-Change Black Shampoo" is successfully commercialized. This product is formulated with a natural antioxidant, patented with its natural ingredients, which reacts with oxygen and sunlight to darken gray hair into blackish brown gradually.
This product was designed based on the browning phenomenon of the insects' wounded area facilitated by the self-healing substance and the Maillard reaction of fruits facilitated by the antioxidant substance. In the absence of the pernicious hair dye ingredients, the eight hazardous additives and animal/mineral ingredients, this product prominently demonstrates a gradual darkening of the gray hair only with 2,000 PPM of Antioxidant Active Ingredients and 100% plant-extract substances.
The Antioxidant Complex (including Black Sesame Extract, Black Mulberry Extract, Black Truffle Extract, The Antioxidant Complex (including Black Sesame Extract, Black Mulberry Extract, Black Truffle Extract, Black Cumin Seed Extract, Black Cherry Extract) is the primary raw material of this product. Such active ingredient protects the scalp and hair and provides vitality, helping to resolve middle-aged consumers' concerns by darkening gray hairs, minimizing hair loss, and boosting hair volume. According to the human body application test results, single usage has shown immediate darkening of gray hairs. Moreover, four weeks of use has demonstrated significant changes in various areas such as hair dyeing, retention, scalp cleansing, and the improvement of scalp erythema.
Dr. Lee explained the background of development as follows:
"Our product excludes harmful hair dye ingredients (PPDA, Toluene-2,5-Diamine Sulfate, m-aminophenol, p-aminophenol, and p-Phenylenediamine) and the eight additives (Silicon, Paraben, Sulfate, Mineral Oil, PAM, Imidazolidinyl urea, Triethanolamine, Artificial colorant, and Fragrance) as well.
This product is formulated with EWG Safe Grade ingredients. By employing nature's browning mechanism, a Catecholamine reaction enables to return of the melanin-less gray hair into natural black-brown color. Succeeding in the commercialization of the use of safety-guaranteed ingredients, our product is not limited to individuals who require frequent hair dye. Cancer patients can also use this product with assurance".
MODA MODA Inc. also designed the world's first multifunctional shampoo container, applying a patented 3-step oxygen blocking technology. This 3-step sealing mechanism, composed of an aluminum pouch, disc valve, and a shaft, is customized to perfectly block oxygen exposure, preserving the shampoo formula from oxidizing. Beginning from Jun 22nd, MODA MODA's Pro-Change Black Shampoo will be first introduced on Kickstarter.
Then after a month of receiving funding, it will be distributed at other North American distribution channels, such as Amazon and other on-and-offline retail markets in mid-July 2021. (End)
[Profile] Prof. Haeshin Lee, who jointly developed the core material technology with MODA MODA, is a renowned scientist received Ph. D. degree in biomedical engineering at Northwestern University. After his Ph. D., he continued biomaterial studies at MIT with Prof. Robert Langer and Prof. Daniel Anderson in 2008. More than 210 papers describing his polyphenol studies have been published. Some of them were published in the world-renowned journals such as NATURE, SCIENCE, Nature Materials, Nature Biomedical Engineering, and Science Advances. In particular, his research on “Geckos with Mussel” has sparked a repercussion to be introduced as a cover paper in Nature.
[About the Company] MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae) was founded in 2016, focusing on manufacturing and distributing functional cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Researching the best skin recipes based on various source technologies with Dr. Haeshin Lee, MODA MODA has obtained a patent for the raw materials and presented functional cosmetics with excellent efficacy and safety. It is currently running a cosmetics brand "Dr. Labella," a premium cosmetics brand "DL SKIN," and a newly launched shampoo brand, "MODA MODA."
