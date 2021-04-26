MODA MODA™, Challenging the World’s No.1 US Crowdfunding Platform Kick Starter
Throwing a hat into the ring of high-tech Products from Around the World in MaySEOUL, KOREA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A cosmetics and pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor, MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae) has recently launched a functional shampoo brand, "MODA MODA." MODA MODA will showcase a function shampoo, "Pro-Change Black Shampoo," in May through the world's largest crowdfunding platform, Kickstarter, to enter the testbed for global markets.
After 7 years of joint research and development with Dr. Haeshin Lee (Ph.D.), a worldwide chemist who graduated from MIT, "Pro-Change Black Shampoo" was successfully commercialized. This product is formulated with an antioxidant, patented with its natural ingredients, which reacts with oxygen and sunlight to facilitate the gradual darkening of gray hair into natural black-brown color.
This product was designed based on the browning of the insects' wounded area facilitated by the self-healing substance and the Maillard reaction of fruits facilitated by the antioxidant substance. In the absences of the pernicious ingredients such as hair dye ingredients, the eight hazardous additives (i.e., Silicon, Sulfate surfactants), and animal/mineral ingredients, this product prominently demonstrates a gradual darkening of the gray hair only with 2,000 PPM of Antioxydent Active Ingredients and 100% plant-extract substances.
The Antioxidant Complex, including Black Sesame Extract, Black Mulberry Extract, Black Truffle Extract, Black Cumin Seed Extract, Black Cherry Extract, is the primary raw material of this product, where the active ingredients help resolve middle-aged consumers' concerns by darkening gray hair and minimizing hair loss.
Dr. Lee explained the background of development as follows:
"Our product excludes harmful hair dye ingredients such as PPDA, 5-Diamine, and Toluene-2,5-Diamine Sulfate, as well as the eight hazardous additives: Silicon, Paraben, Sulfate, Mineral Oil, PAM, Imidazolidinyl urea, Triethanolamine, Artificial colorant, and Flavoring Agents. By incorporating nature's browning mechanism, the application of the Catecholamine reaction has facilitated the returning of the melanin-less gray hair into natural black-brown color only with the safety-guaranteed ingredients. All ingredients achieving the EWG Safe Grades, our product was successfully commercialized".
Aiden Bae, the Representative of Moda Moda Inc., stated as follows:
"The crowdfunding platform of the State is the world's first testbed of presenting innovative idea products. Beginning from the successful launching in the North American market, we hope to further promote the excellence of K-Beauty products to Europe, Japan, China, etc".
[About the Company] MODA MODA Inc. (President Aiden Bae) was founded in 2016, focusing on manufacturing and distributing functional cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. Researching the best skin recipes based on various source technologies with Dr. Haeshin Lee, BH LAB has obtained a patent for the raw materials and presented functional cosmetics with excellent efficacy and safety. It is currently running a cosmetics brand "Dr. Labella" and a premium cosmetics brand "DL SKIN." Now, it is preparing to launch a functional shampoo brand, "MODA MODA," in April 2021. Moda Moda's products are sold online through Amazon and other retail markets. When the cosmetic industry suffered greatly during the global pandemic in 2020, it recorded sales of about a billion USD, demonstrating a prominent growth trend every year.
