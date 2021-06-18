PRICE CHECK – SCAR NITTI / IMPRESSIVE VERSATILITY & CONNECTION
Meet Scar Nitti:
New York-based hip-hop artist and songwriter Scar Nitti has recently released his latest EP Price Check.
Nitti is an impressive wordsmith who has always had a passion for music and songwriting. Hip-hop opened a world of expressive art for Nitti, a portal in which he was able to convey his experiences. He told us: “music has always been my therapy, with hip hop, in particular, being the language that spoke to me the most.”
As well as being a talented artist, Nitti is also an entrepreneur who is developing a brand named WealthNotWages Lifestyle LLC. The idea behind this company is to encourage young people to focus on long term goals and stay committed to their journey.
His EP Price Check is a collection of 4 songs, “Scan It”, “Pressure Point”, “Breeze Thru” and “Still a Soldier”. This is a versatile and effective project which was inspired by Nitti’s inner questioning, “how much am I willing to pay for this success journey?”.
Price Check:
Nitti has crafted an impressive EP where he expertly communicates deep emotions and inner dialogues through poetic rhymings and perfectly articulated vocals.
Price Check has an undeniably old skool hip-hop vibe to it, with a crisp and clean delivery, which is a delight to listen to. His focus on quality rhythmic verses and high calibre performance elevates his music above the masses.
The EP opens with a slow vibing track that has a catchy melody and gentle soundscape. Nitti weaves imageries in our mind’s eye through witty lyrics such as: “you gotta be on high alert when you living too well. Started eating from the earth, steamed broccoli and kale”.
The third track on the EP, “Breeze Thru” incorporates a stronger lo-fi and RnB vibe. Soulful backing singing blends harmoniously with mellow yet poignant rapping as the vocals of Nitti and DJ Tek Wun join together telling us: “it’s a cold cold world, that we’re living in”.
The final track on this EP “Still a Soldier” displays a powerful soundscape with strong beats that invoke the imagery of soldiers marching. This song has the makings of a great rap anthem which many listeners will connect with. And, the chorus inspires listeners to join in, as he raps: “I’m still a soldier in this game of life, it’s either honour or death, so be aware when you check the price”.
Price Check is a notable EP that showcases Nitti’s powerful lyricism and captivating performance style. If you enjoy music from artists such as Rick Ross and Nas, then Scar Nitti will fit perfectly on your hip-hop/lo-fi playlist.
Listen to Price Check here on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/3LqYNu1V5qCcq8zZ8YywPG?
Finally, Scar Nitti has a message for all his listeners: “share, like and comment but of course stream and download anything that I release and you find value in. Most of all I’m humbled and appreciative to have you all as fans.”
