The Link Between Gum Diseases and Diabetes
Understand the link between gum disease and diabetes. Prevent them from happening with proper oral hygiene.SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetic patients are at a higher risk of developing gum diseases caused by poorly managed blood sugar level. At the same time, gum disease is considered a contributing factor in developing type 2 diabetes. Understanding the connection between the two can help you prevent contracting both diseases that can affect your life.
The Risk of Diabetes in Gum Diseases
Gum diseases are characterised by tender and swollen gums brought about by the irritation from bacterial growth. The irritated site affects the body’s response as it tries to compensate and fight the infection. The inflammatory effect of gum disease induces insulin resistance that happens during prediabetes.
Prediabetes is a stage when fatty tissues and the liver cannot absorb sugar from the blood. The body reacts to this imbalance and produces more insulin to create equilibrium. This, in turn, stresses out the pancreas affecting its performance health. Since our body works like clockwork, a damaged pancreas will not produce the average amount of insulin that leads to type-2 diabetes.
The Risk of Gum Diseases with Diabetes
Decreased saliva production due to disturbance in sugar control is why individuals with diabetes are at higher risk of developing gum disease. Human saliva has a pH level of 7.09; a diabetic person’s saliva has a lower pH level of 6.69. Saliva flow rate is also affected and reduced than average. In addition, diabetic individuals have a high concentration of sugar in their saliva. All these give way to an imbalance in the oral microbiome. An imbalanced oral microbiome promotes tartar build-up making the mouth an ideal place for harmful bacteria to multiply.
Plaque starts to build up with a sugar-filled environment. This is exacerbated with decreased saliva flow that should have been the way to flush excess bacteria from the mouth.
Decaying comes next as bacteria damages the teeth and slowly finds their way under the gums. The gums become inflamed as bacteria travel inside the cavity leading to bleeding and tooth loss.
Importance of preventing gum disease for diabetics
Preventing any type of infection is vital for diabetic individuals as they heal slower than usual. Gum infection takes more time to heal and needs more care, as the wound is constantly moist. Wet places are perfect breeding grounds for bacteria, add sugar, and it becomes heaven for them. This is why health precautionary measures must be maintained at all times.
How to Prevent Gum Diseases for Diabetic Patients
Diabetes is an emotionally and financially draining life-long ailment. Eating a balanced non-inflammatory diet, exercise, and medication is critical in sustaining an average blood sugar level. Proper oral health is also vital for diabetic persons as they are already immune-compromised and readily affected by minor bacterial infection.
Maintaining a clean and healthy mouth with regular brushing and flossing is a fundamental practice that must be observed. Using soft bristles is highly recommended to prevent irritating the gums. Using the latest technology in oral hygiene is recommended as an extra precaution for diabetic individuals.
Dentists use light therapy during dental procedures to prevent infection. Now, light therapy or photodynamic therapy can be used at home. Lumoral uses a dual-light system designed to eliminate pathogens and maintain a healthy mouth. It is safe to use as it directly kills infection-causing bacteria without affecting the cocktail maintenance drugs taken by diabetic individuals.
Reduce the risk of gum infection from the beginning by maintaining proper oral hygiene. Using Lumoral twice a week before brushing is proven effective in controlling plaque buildup that causes gingivitis and other gum diseases. Don’t get left behind and take control of your oral health with Lumoral.
For more information, please contact us at info@lumoral.com
Sakari Nikinmaa
Koite Health
+358 40 8222034
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn