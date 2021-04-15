COVID-19 Restrictions to Blame for Difficulty in Accessing Dental Care
To prevent long-term problems with dental health, dentists recommend practising good oral hygiene. Technical mouthwash might help!ADELAIDE, SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that go with it has forced many Australians into isolation, and a study found that it made accessing dental care more difficult especially for children.
Based on a study by the University of Melbourne and the eviDent Foundation, there were 881,454 fewer dental services provided in March to September 2020 than in the same period of 2019.
eviDent Chief Investigator A/Prof Matt Hopcraft further explained that they saw an 86.9% decline in treatment for vulnerable children facilitated through the Child Dental Benefits Schedule (CDBS) across Australia.
However, Australia is not the only one experiencing the same problem, which is why doctors all over the world are advocating for good oral health despite the pandemic.
In an interview with Healthline, dental practitioner Daniel Rodda said that it is important to brush teeth at least two times per day and floss once per day to avoid plaque formation. “The main objective is very simple: plaque control,” he said.
And to further combat the problem and promote good oral health amidst the pandemic, Lumoral Australia introduced a home usable technical mouthwash solution Lumoral that effectively improves plaque control.
Certified by the Therapeutic Goods Administration of Australia (TGA), Lumoral is the first most reliable addition to brushing from biofilm management, resulting in a 99.9% bacterial reduction in tooth biofilm. It is proven effective against Streptococcus mutans bacteria, the main culprit of tooth decay and against periodontitis causing Porphyromonas gingivalis and Aggregatibacter actinomycetemcomitans bacteria.
“[Some] bacteria are known to play a more prominent role. Streptococcus mutans is such a bacterium. Mutans appear to play a significant role in the worsening of caries and periodontitis. Lumoral is particularly effective against Streptococcus mutans,” explains M.D. Tommi Pätilä, an inventor of Lumoral technology.
“Streptococcus mutans have a weak spot targeted by the Lumoral method. The mutans lack the catalase enzyme to defend themselves from the photodynamic effect. Lumoral is very effective even in small doses against single, so-called planktonic bacteria - in the situation when the plaque hasn’t yet developed,” further explained by M.D. Tommi Pätilä.
The major advantage of this light activatable technical mouthwash over regular mouthwashes is that it only targets those bacteria in dental plaque leaving the rest of the oral microbiome in peace. Normal mouthwashes tend to affect the whole oral microbiome, promoting unhealthy flora.
The accuracy of Lumoral method makes it ideal for continuous use for preventing oral diseases without the worry of negative side-effects that are associated with other antibacterial home use methods such as chlorhexidine mouthwashes.
Lumoral’s product line includes the Lumoral Starter Kit at $395. It is a TGA approved medical device used for the prevention of oral diseases.
They also have the Lumorinse mouth rinse in a 30 tablets pack at $59.95. Lumorinse is a green, light-activated mouthwash that is swished in the mouth before the application of the Lumoral light. Together with the Lumoral device, it improves oral hygiene and prevents oral diseases, keeping your gums healthy and preventing cavities.
Lumoral can be purchased at their website https://lumoral.com.au/ with free delivery Australia-wide. As a statement of Lumoral effectivity, they offer a 100% satisfaction guarantee with a full refund if not satisfied with the Lumoral method.
