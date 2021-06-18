Netgate® Introduces Netgate 6100 Secure Networking Appliance
Product sets new standard for versatility, connectivity, port density, performance and system integration in its class
The Netgate 6100 is one of the most versatile appliances we’ve built - 1-10 Gbps port speeds, broad use case coverage, flexible deployment - all in an energy-efficient, compact desktop under $700 USD.”AUSTIN, TX, USA, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate, the leading provider of open source-driven secure networking solutions, today announced the availability of the Netgate 6100, the latest addition to the company’s highly popular secure networking appliance family. The product is an ideal edge gateway solution for any organization in need of versatile WAN connectivity (1 to 10 Gbps WAN connections - across RJ45, SFP, and SFP+ ports) and high-performance LAN connectivity (4 discrete, unswitched 2.5 Gbps LAN ports), all in a fanless, desktop package starting at $699 USD.
— Jamie Thompson, CEO
Designed to run either pfSense® Plus or TNSR® software, the Netgate 6100 can address a broad range of secure edge networking use cases. Initial software focus is on pfSense Plus - which provides legendary edge firewall, VPN, and router capabilities. In short order, the appliance can also be imaged with TNSR - transforming it into a stout BGP edge router with serious VPN throughput. The versatility of packaging the appliance either as a powerful edge firewall, VPN, router solution - or as high-performance 10 Gbps edge router - gives businesses and service providers significant flexibility to address feature richness and/or high performance use cases.
At its core, the Netgate 6100 has a 2.2 GHz Quad Core Intel C3558 CPU with integrated QuickAssist Technology, SHA and AES-NI instructions, plus 8 GB of DDR4 memory - leading to a noticeably more performant user experience.
With pfSense Plus software, testing reveals 18.7 Gbps L3 routing, 10.1 Gbps firewall performance, 7.9 Gbps NAT handling, or 2.1 Gbps of AES-GCM IPsec VPN throughput - using iPerf3 traffic as a benchmark - compelling for a product in this class, especially fanless and at a sub-$700 USD price point.
The product’s physical packaging and environmentals further increase versatility. Packaged in a compact form factor with low power draw, and operating silently at up to 40 degrees C, the product is suitable for desktop or wall-mounted placement. Additionally, the product includes a dual USB / RJ45 serial port console and locking power connector.
“The Netgate 6100 is one of the most versatile appliances we’ve built to date,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO. “When you consider its 1 to 10 Gbps port flexibility, edge use case coverage, and physical deployment options - all in an energy-efficient, compact desktop for less than $700 USD - we believe we’ve found a really attractive sweet spot for many end customers and service provider needs.”
Pre-orders can be placed now. Volume shipping will begin within weeks. For more information on the Netgate 6100, contact Netgate at +1 (512) 646-4100 or sales@netgate.com, or visit our store.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. pfSense is a registered trademark of Electric Sheep Fencing, LLC in the United States and other countries.
All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Neal Hartsell
Netgate
+1 512-470-1545
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn