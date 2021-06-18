On Juneteenth, Everyday Health Commemorates Yr 2 of Black Health Facts, Focusing on Mental Health in the Black Community
Patrice Harris, MD, medical editor in chief at large and Arefa Cassoobhoy, MD, chief medical editor/ VP of medical affairs, co-oversee the initiative.
Our call-to-action is the social sharing of these facts — plain and simple, yet starkly powerful. We ask that you find a Black health fact that resonates with you, and then share it.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the launch of their Black Health Facts resource center on June 19, 2020, Everyday Health has made it their mission to raise awareness of inequities in health and healthcare among Black Americans. This year, the focus is on mental health in the Black community. A video series featuring Dr. Harris, Black Health Facts: Highlighting the Issues and Influencing Change, looks at how stigma associated with mental health issues, mistrust in the healthcare system, the concept of the strong Black woman, and more have impacted Black Americans’ physical and mental health and compromised their well-being.
The video series includes:
Episode 1: How Does Stigma Associated With Mental Health Impact Black Americans?
Episode 2: Why Is Trust Critical to Improve Black Americans’ Health?
Episode 3: How Can I Find a Mental Health Professional Who Is a Good Fit for Me?
Episode 4: How Can Self-Care Improve Our Overall Health?
Episode 5: How Can the Pressure to Be a Strong Black Woman Harm Health?
Episode 6: How Is the Healthcare System Failing Black Women?
The series culminates with a final video featuring both Dr. Harris and Dr. Cassoobhoy discussing how “knowledge gives us the power to raise awareness of inequities Black Americans face and to contribute to change that leads to healthier lives.”
Everyday Health is committed to building on this first year of work with more features and opportunities to inform and engage directly with our readers, the Black community, and allies. Black Health Facts is a knowledge movement. It’s not just a moment.
“Our call-to-action is the social sharing of these facts — plain and simple, yet starkly powerful,” says Nan-Kirsten Forte, executive vice president and general manager of Everyday Health Group Consumer. “We ask that you find a Black health fact that resonates with you, and then share it.”
About the Everyday Health Group
The Everyday Health Group (EHG) is a recognized leader in patient and provider education attracting an engaged audience of over 56 million U.S. health consumers and over 830,000 U.S. practicing physicians and clinicians to its premier health and wellness digital properties. EHG combines social listening data and analytics expertise to deliver highly personalized healthcare consumer content and effective patient engagement solutions. EHG's vision is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant data and analytics. Healthcare professionals and consumers are empowered with trusted content and services through the Everyday Health Group's flagship brands including Everyday Health®, What to Expect®, BabyCenter®, MedPage Today®, Health eCareers®, PRIME® Education, Castle Connolly Top Doctors®, and our exclusive partnership with Mayo Clinic® and The Mayo Clinic® Diet. The Everyday Health Group is a division of J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, go to www.everydayhealthgroup.com.
