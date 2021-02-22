EVERYDAY HEALTH ADRESSES THE IMPORTANCE OF PRIORITIZING HEART HEALTH DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Cardiovascular-related deaths on the rise since COVID-19, compared with pre-pandemic statistics. Everyday Health’s latest survey provides startling new data.
The most alarming finding is that 78% of our respondents expressed some level of concern about seeing their doctor in person because of the pandemic, and may be postponing necessary appointments.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new survey-based report from Everyday Health reveals the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the heart health community and illuminates the potential negative repercussions of ignoring warning signs and delaying treatment. This 710-person survey, conducted in January 2021, asked people affected by heart disease to evaluate their lifestyle and self-care habits and offer insights as to how COVID-19 has impacted their care.
"The most alarming finding is that 78% of our respondents expressed some level of concern about seeing their doctor in person because of the pandemic, “ states Tom Carr, SVP, Data, Content, and Marketing Science at Everyday Health.” JAMA Cardiology also reported that people have been 2.4 times more likely to die of a heart attack during the COVID-19 outbreak than before. People are likely avoiding hospitals out of fear of contracting the virus, and may be postponing necessary appointments with their cardiologists."
Highlights of the Survey
Telehealth for Heart Health: How Doctor Visits are Evolving During the COVID-19 Pandemic
The concern around in-person visits during the pandemic is likely why 42% of survey respondents have had a virtual visit for their heart health. 70% found that telehealth has made receiving heart care easier, and 69% felt safer using telehealth than visiting their doctor in person. Everyday Health’s findings support that the telemedicine trend is here to stay, as 92% of respondents found their telehealth appointment to be a generally positive experience.
The Importance of Self-Care to Prevent and Manage Heart Disease
Survey respondents attribute their heart disease diagnosis to both controllable and uncontrollable risk factors, with family history as the top reported factor :
58% family history
38% smoking
36% lack of exercise
33% poor diet
30% excess weight
Survey respondents have taken meaningful steps towards living a more heart-healthy lifestyle:
58% have switched to a heart-healthy diet
55% have become more active
52% have lost weight
35% have quit smoking
The survey did uncover some worrisome knowledge gaps. Of the 47% of Everyday Health survey respondents who have had a heart attack, 38% were not aware of their increased risk of a second heart attack.
In support of American Heart Month, Everyday Health is committed to leveraging these findings to provide the heart health community with the tools and information to take control of their health and prevent future heart attacks.
The full report can be found here: https://www.everydayhealth.com/heart-health/special-report/
