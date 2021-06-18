Horror Entertainment TV Talk Show ‘Dead Talk Live’ to Premiere on Horror Streaming Service ‘Screambox’ This Summer
Dead Talk Media LLC announces Horror Entertainment TV Talk Show ‘Dead Talk Live’ to premiere on Horror Streaming Service ‘Screambox’ later this Summer 2021
Dead Talk Live is thrilled to join the Screambox family that continues to grow and be a leader for horror fans”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dead Talk Media LLC is proud to announce that its Horror Entertainment TV Talk Show ‘Dead Talk Live’ will be premiering on the Horror Streaming Service ‘Screambox’ later this Summer 2021. Screambox is owned and operated by Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan base.
Dead Talk Live, created and hosted by John Vizaniaris, premiered on Social Media on April, 25th 2020, and has since accumulated 350,000 combined followers on the five platforms that it simultaneously streams to, including YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitch, and Twitter.
Dead Talk Live is a one-hour Talk Show featuring exclusive Celebrity Guest interviews, the latest headlines, news, reviews, trailers, and more. With an existing catalog of over 300 episodes and five new episodes premiering each week, Dead Talk Live will be giving every Horror Fan an inside look into one of Hollywood’s most successful genres. More information on Dead Talk Live can found on its official website: https://deadtalklive.com.
“It’s exciting to be able to offer viewers a property as unique as Dead Talk Live,” said Yolanda Macias, Chief Content Officer at Cinedigm.
“Dead Talk Live is thrilled to join the Screambox family that continues to grow and be a leader for horror fans,” said John Vizaniaris, known as “Viz” on the show.
John Vizaniaris, a member of SAG-Aftra, is represented by Talent Manager Connie Lamothe at CCL Talent Management Agency, https://ccltalent.com.
About Dead Talk Media LLC
Dead Talk Media LLC is a production company founded and operated by John Vizaniaris. The company plans further expansion in the near future into producing Films to go along with Dead Talk Live.
ABOUT CINEDIGM
For more than twenty years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains hundreds of millions of consumers around the globe by providing premium content, streaming channels and technology services to the world’s largest media, technology and retail companies. For more information, visit http://www.cinedigm.com/.
