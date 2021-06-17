2021-06-17 17:00:17.497 Washington Man Wins $319,500 Show Me Cash Prize

2021-06-17 17:00:17.497

Michael Toben of Washington was getting ready to go to work when he decided to check the winning numbers from the Missouri Lottery’s June 13 Show Me Cash drawing.

“I pulled out my phone, and I noticed that the jackpot had been hit,” Toben said. “So I looked at the numbers, and I thought, ‘Dang, they’re kind of close to what I think I had.’”

Toben then looked at his ticket and realized he had matched all five numbers to win the jackpot prize.

“I was just in shock!” he said. “I thought, ‘Holy Cow!’”

Toben was one of two players to hit the Show Me Cash jackpot on June 13. The $639,000 prize will be evenly split, with each player receiving $319,500.

Toben purchased his winning ticket at Midwest Petroleum, 1000 E. 5th St., in Washington. The other winning ticket was sold at Schnucks Market, 1950 Zumbehl Road, in St. Charles. The winning numbers that night were 8, 13, 24, 25 and 36.

Show Me Cash is drawn daily at 8:59 p.m., with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won.

In FY20, players in Franklin County – where the winning ticket was sold – won more than $27.8 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $1.7 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are currently open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.