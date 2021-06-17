Federal Reserve Board's offices in Washington, D.C., will be closed Friday, June 18, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day

The Federal Reserve Board's offices in Washington, D.C., will be closed on Friday, June 18, 2021, in observance of Juneteenth National Independence Day. All previously scheduled announcements will be released today or postponed until Monday, June 21, with more information on the Board's website.

Federal Reserve Financial Services will operate normally on Friday, June 18, and Monday, June 21, providing payment services, including the fulfillment of orders for currency and coin, which is standard practice for any federal holiday that falls on a Saturday.

