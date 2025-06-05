Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CACEIS Bank
June 05, 2025
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by CACEIS Bank
For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced its approval of the application by CACEIS Bank, of Montrouge, France, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
