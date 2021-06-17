State of North Carolina Joins ResilNC to Host Virtual Forum to Support Historically Underutilized Businesses Post-Pandemic

On June 25, the NC Department of Administration’s (DOA) Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses in collaboration with ResilNC will offer an informational forum to aid North Carolina’s minority-owned businesses disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual event titled, “Black Business Forum: Scaling North Carolina’s Underestimated Entrepreneurs Post-COVID” will provide resources to aid North Carolina’s diverse businesses in economic recovery. Among the list of guest presenters include Governor Roy Cooper, NC DOA Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell, NC Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders, and other prominent state and local leaders in business, finance and general advisory services.

"As we emerge from this pandemic, we need to ensure a shared recovery for all North Carolinians,” said Gov. Cooper. “Data show that black-owned businesses were especially hard hit and it's critical we provide the tools and support for these businesses to grow and thrive."

The state recognizes minority-owned businesses as key drivers of economic success, bringing diverse entrepreneurship and innovative solutions to promote economic growth and stability. The survival of businesses post-pandemic is critical to a thriving economy in North Carolina.

“As we address the plight of black-owned businesses, we do so with an understanding that these main street businesses are seeking innovative and creative strategies for the future,” said DOA Secretary Cashwell. “The Black Business Form is a wonderful opportunity to create synergies for future business growth.”

From 8 am to 1 pm, the forum will address topics ranging from how to gain access to capital, to forming partnerships with the state and corporate supply chains to strategies for moving forward and rebuilding post-pandemic. Registration is free and open to the public.

“According to a report by the U.S. House Small Business Committee, black-owned businesses have decreased by 41% due to the pandemic and are experiencing a great challenge to survive,” said Tammie Hall, Director of the Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (NC HUB Office). “The Forum will provide a road map and perspective of reality facing black-owned businesses and how state government can help to provide a path forward to recovery.”

The NC HUB Office, located in DOA, promotes economic opportunities for historically underutilized businesses in state government contracting and procurement to help foster their growth and profitability. Its partner, ResilNC, is a small business data and investment collaborative established to understand the capital and development needs of diverse businesses.

For more information on the NC HUB Office and to register for the upcoming virtual Black Business Forum, visit their website for details.

_____________________________________________________________

About NC Department of Administration

Established in 1957, the North Carolina Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Pamela Brewington Cashwell since appointed by Governor Roy Cooper in 2021, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs. The department's advocacy programs provide advocacy, assistance and services to diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved.

About the NC Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses

Housed within the North Carolina Department of Administration, the Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) serves to promote the economic opportunities for historically underutilized businesses in State Government contracting and procurement that will foster their growth and profitability. HUB was established on April 20, 1999 through the signing of Executive Order 150.

###