MAAT Redefines Dithering for Digital Audio
Company releases a modern precision DSP benchmark
With LINpro, we built a gorgeous, understated user interface to control our mathematically exacting dither engine…plus special settings allow engineers to easily hear changes as they are being made.”SANTA CRUZ, CA, US, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of exceptional performance professional audio solutions, today announced the re–release of a wholly rearchitected cross platform plug–in for the redithering of digital audio. While the new version represents the debut of MAAT’s next generation of dithering engine, LINpro retains and improves upon its versatility and reference quality while enhancing the user experience.
— Friedemann Tischmeyer
Building on the foundations of MAAT’s original LINearise plug–in, LINpro incorporates an all–new engine based on the current understanding of psychoacoustic, information theory and audio production best practices. MAAT’s CTO, Christoph Musialik, guided the development to ensure absolute fidelity. As with other members of MAAT’s product family, extensive research and its double precision DSP (Digital Signal Processing) architecture contribute to uncompromising quality and exacting fidelity.
Although dithering is usually considered an automatic function that can be ignored without consequence, mastering engineers know that redithering prior to deliver is the last opportunity to define the quality of their product. In addition to the default Triangular PDF (Probability Density Function) dither needed for many delivery situations, LIN also includes High Passed Triangular PDF as well as seven choices for optimal Noise Shaping. Four of the options are derived from the most recent thinking in psychoacoustically optimized 5th, 8th and 9th order shapes from researchers including Gerzon, Craven, Lipshitz, Vanderkooy and Wannamaker. Rectangular PDF and word length truncation, while not recommended as production choices, are also included as educational and informative options.
For rapid identification of the desired settings, 8 bit output is available alongside 16 and 24 bit word lengths. To aid visually oriented audio engineers, actual noise plots of each dither type are displayed for any given setting. Factory presets also quickly steer the user to an optimal solution for any common delivery scenario. Mastering engineer and MAAT co–founder Friedemann Tischmeyer is obsessed with a streamlined user experience. “With LINpro, we built a gorgeous, understated user interface to control our mathematically exacting dither engine. Out of the box, we also have made things easy with presets that address all common use cases, plus special settings to allow engineers to easily hear changes as they are being made.”
The product is available in all modern plug–in formats, including cross–platform AAX, VST 2 and 64 bit VST 3 as well as a Universal Binary 2 AU for macOS. Perpetual licenses for LIN are available now, exclusively from MAAT. Additional information, including user manuals, are accessible anytime at MAAT dot Digital on the web.
ABOUT MAAT INC.
MAAT Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional audio solutions, is built on the belief that higher accuracy, exceptional fidelity, enhanced workflows and less visual fatigue are hallmarks of better quality. MAAT is derived from “Mastering Academy Audio Tools,” reflecting the deep connection and practical wisdom derived from years of real world experience. MAAT’s reliance on hard science and in–depth research balanced by extensive listening redefines audio tools for professionals worldwide.
©2021 MAAT Incorporated. The MAAT logo, LINearise and LINpro are trademarks of MAAT Incorporated. All other company and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.
Oliver Masciarotte
MAAT Incorporated
+1 415-997-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn