PROMOLY JOINS TRIPLE G VENTURES CLIENT PORTFOLIO
Promoly reimagines media publicity for all creatives helping innovative brands promote their audio content over email and social media
Collaborating with Triple G Ventures has become an integral part of our business helping us further develop our strategy, execution, and reach.”FRAMINGHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Triple G Ventures LLC, a transformational business management consultancy obsessed with delivering pragmatic business growth acceleration, today announced the expansion of the company’s client portfolio. Promoly, the London-based creative publicity platform specifically designed to organize and track content creators' global publicity campaigns without the unmeasured expense of a publicist or a marketing firm.
— Promoly Co-Founder and CEO, Pete Callaghan
Promoly Co-Founder and CEO, Pete Callaghan commented, “With a vision to become the go-to publicist platform for all creatives on earth we needed a way to link our technology to the broader market. Collaborating with Triple G Ventures has become an integral part of our business helping us further develop our strategy, execution and reach. In fact, we’re currently actively working to build upon our already strong brand partnership program.”
Triple G Ventures Founding Partner, Gregg Stein, said: “There’s no doubt the digital landscape has undergone tremendous change in recent times. For many, content creation is no longer just a hobby it’s become their primary source of income. But for most, cutting through the clutter is a whole new challenge. Promoly’s unique algorithmic approach and tech platform is one of the most effective and affordable ways to send out pre-releases, build targeted and engaged audiences, and measure successful email campaigns for creatives. Nothing else comes remotely close to providing as much value to creators as Promoly. We’re thrilled to do whatever we can to help Promoly realize its fullest potential.”
About Promoly
Most creators don’t have access to marketing promotion and analytics...until now. Promoly is London-based tech start-up reimagining creative media publicity. Promoly’s proprietary technology automates publicity specific to content creators looking to promote their creative projects including audio, video, games, and content all on one simple to use SaaS platform. Unlike any other platform, Promoly provides a 360-degree view of promotional marketing. Promoly aims to become the go-to publicist platform for all creatives on earth.
About Triple G Ventures | Business Growth From Seed to Scale
Triple G Ventures is a global business growth consultancy with a presence in Boston, New York, London, Nashville, and Stockholm, dedicated to building business strategy and growth systems that propel trailblazers to massive success. With proven track records across IOT, AI, Machine Learning, Consumer Tech, Audio/Video Tech, EdTech, FinTech, CleanTech and more; Triple G Ventures architects, delivers and executes transformative strategies for sustainable business success. Triple G Ventures specializes in brand strategy, product definition, go-to-market, channel strategy, sales and marketing strategy and execution, digital transformation, strategic partnerships, business operations, team development, financial business strategy and planning. Triple G is an active member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM), and an accredited member of the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
For more information on Triple G Ventures’ business growth and transformational management consulting services and expertise visit www.triplegventures.com.
