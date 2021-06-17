I-95 Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week for Construction on Four Improvement Projects in Philadelphia, Delaware Counties

06/17/2021 King of Prussia, PA – Interstate 95 motorists will encounter single and double lane closures in both directions at several locations in Philadelphia and Delaware counties for various construction activities under four separate improvement projects, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The work schedule and locations are: Philadelphia: Monday, June 21, through Friday, June 25, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, two southbound lanes will be closed at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for installation of deck beams on the overhead ramp from the bridge to southbound I-95. Traffic on southbound I-95 and traffic using the southbound I-95 ramp to the bridge will be stopped periodically for up to 15 minutes during the operation; and

Tuesday, June 22, and Wednesday, June 23, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, the following morning, two-of-the-three northbound lanes will be closed in the work zone between the Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue interchanges for installation of deck beams on the new northbound bridge over Comly Street. Delaware County: Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 5:00 AM to 6:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting and sealing operations;

Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for saw cutting and sealing operations;

Friday, June 25, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for concrete patching, saw cutting and sealing operations;

Friday, June 25, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on northbound and southbound I-95 between the Delaware state line and the Edgmont Avenue Interchange (Exit 6) for concrete patching, saw cutting and sealing operations;

Saturday, June 26, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM and from 7:00 AM to 9:00 AM, a single lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue (Exit 6) and Route 452/Market Street (Exit 2) interchanges for concrete patching;

Saturday, June 26, from 9:00 PM to 7:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Edgmont Avenue (Exit 6) and Route 452/Market Street (Exit 2) interchanges for concrete patching; and

Monday, June 28, through Friday, July 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, a double lane closure will be in place between the U.S. 322 and Interstate 476 interchanges for bridge painting. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Work on these operations will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training. The overhead ramp is being replaced as part of the ongoing I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. The bridge construction is part of the reconstruction of I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange. The saw cutting, sealing and concrete patching operations are part of a project to rehabilitate pavement and repair 15 structures on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs, Delaware County. The bridge painting is part of a project to rehabilitate eight bridges over I-95 and CSX Railroad in the City of Chester, Delaware County. Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin. Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov. Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800 # # #