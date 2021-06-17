Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 1003 Kittanning Pike Lane Restriction Begins Friday in O’Hara Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing emergency cleaning operations at the Kittanning Pike (Route 1003) bridge in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County will begin Friday, June 18 weather permitting.

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct emergency cleaning operations from under the Kittanning Pike bridge located between North Canal Street and Kirkwood Drive. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, July 2 on the bridge.

Please use caution when travelling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

