Route 1003 Kittanning Pike Lane Restriction Begins Friday in O’Hara Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing emergency cleaning operations at the Kittanning Pike (Route 1003) bridge in O’Hara Township, Allegheny County will begin Friday, June 18 weather permitting.

Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct emergency cleaning operations from under the Kittanning Pike bridge located between North Canal Street and Kirkwood Drive. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Friday, July 2 on the bridge.

Please use caution when travelling through the area.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

