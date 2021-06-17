Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Travel Advisory: RIDOT to Open Southbound Bridge, Shift Lanes at I-95 Exit 3 Bridge Project in Richmond on June 20

As part of its ongoing $21.3 million project to replace the Kingston Road Bridge on I-95 at Exit 3 (Route 138) in Richmond, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will open the newly reconstructed southbound bridge on Sunday night, June 20. This will restore traffic to its original lanes in both directions, with a slight shift to the right as work continues on the center median.

RIDOT replaced the 68-year-old Kingston Road Bridge in phases over the past two years. It carries 51,300 vehicles per day.

The project also reconfigured the ramp system so traffic can go east or west on Route 138 from a single exit instead of two. This removed the sharply curved highway off-ramps as well as the tight weave with ramps spaced too closely together. New traffic signals were activated last spring where the ramps meet Route 138 to safely accommodate all turns to and from I-95.

Over a five-year period from 2015-2019, there were 148 crashes at the interchange including one fatality and 28 involving injuries. RIDOT expects the alignment and geometry of the new ramps will reduce the number of crashes and make the interchange safer.

The project will be done in spring 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Kingston Road Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.

