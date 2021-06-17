Modified District Government Services for Juneteenth

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Friday, June 18, 2021, the District Government will observe Juneteenth National Independence Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

WHAT’S OPEN ON FRIDAY, JUNE 18

The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational.

Walk-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are open across the District as scheduled.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will remain open so that appointments scheduled for Friday, June 18 can be honored.

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will NOT suspend sanitation services. Trash and recycling collection, and bulk trash pickup, will not change. The Fort Totten and Benning Road Trash Transfer Stations will be open for District crews and private haulers only; there will be no drop off for residents at Fort Totten.

Access to Emergency Shelter

All low-barrier shelters will remain open on Friday, June 18. Families and individuals seeking access to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or 311 at any time of the day or night.

Drop-In Centers for Residents Experiencing Homelessness

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center) will offer walk-in services to guests with no appointment required. Center hours of operation are 9 am - 5 pm. The Center will operate at 30% of its pre-pandemic capacity, meaning a maximum of 40 guests are permitted in the Center at any time. Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center. Available walk-in services include: showers, laundry, medical treatment, computer access, electronic/mobile device charging, housing case management, employment counseling, harm reduction services, and other vital services. Full capacity lunch services will continue Monday through Friday 11 am - 1 pm.

Zoe’s Doors, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, will be open from 8 am – 7 pm on Friday, June 18.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. All previously permitted events on these outdoor spaces will take place as scheduled. DPR splash parks will be open to the public on Friday, June 18, from 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Outdoor pools will operate on their normal weekend schedule, and will be open Saturday and Sunday from 10 am – 6 pm.

WHAT’S CLOSED ON FRIDAY, JUNE 18

All DC Public Schools will be closed on Friday, June 18 and no in-person or virtual instruction will take place. The operating status of DC public charter schools will be posted on dcpcsb.org. Families should check with their schools about the impact of any scheduled events for Friday, June 18. Graduation ceremonies scheduled for Saturday, June 19, will be held as planned.

The District’s COVID-19 public testing sites and call center will be closed on Friday, June 18. To learn more about free testing sites across the District, visit coronavirus.dc.gov/testing.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center will be closed on Friday, June 18. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

Meal distribution sites at the following DC Public Schools will be open on Friday, June 18, distributing 3 meal kits from 10 am – 1 pm: Cardozo EC, Columbia Heights EC, Powell ES, Truesdell ES, Wheatley EC, Eastern HS, Ron Brown HS, Kelly Miller MS, Anacostia HS, and Ballou HS. All meal sites will resume normal operations on Monday, June 21. Deliveries through the homebound COVID-19 program will be paused on Friday, June 18.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness will be closed on Friday, June 18.

DC Public Library (DCPL) neighborhood locations and the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be closed Friday, June 18. The Library will be available online. The Library will reopen Saturday, June 19. For more information on available Library programs, visit dclibrary.org or download the Library’s app.

DPR recreation and aquatic centers will be closed on Friday, June 18.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Friday, June 18.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street, NE) will be closed on Friday, June 18.

CONSTRUCTION:

The Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (DCRA) does not normally permit construction on District Government holidays; however, given the late notice, permitted construction during the standard hours of 7 am to 7 pm will be allowed on June 18, 2021. As always, illegal construction reports can be made online using DCRA’s Illegal Construction Request Form, or by using the District’s 311 system or calling 311.

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Saturday, June 19 during permitted work hours.

LANE RESTRICTIONS:

DDOT will not execute any rush hour reversible lane operations in the following corridors:

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road, NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)

Ongoing lane restrictions during the public health emergency remain in effect:

Rush hour parking restrictions are suspended.

Rush hour reversible lanes operations on Connecticut Avenue and 16th Street, NW are suspended.

PARKING ENFORCEMENT:

Parking restrictions along the DC Streetcar route and baseball parking enforcement will be in effect.

All other parking enforcement will be suspended.

DC Streetcar and DC Circulator are operating on their normal schedule.