WILLISTON BARRACKS / FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101811
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05-25-2021 @ 0925 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 87 Meadow View Drive, Huntington
VIOLATION:
1. False Information to Police
ACCUSED: Stephen Liberty
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 25th, 2021 at approximately 0925 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a stolen vehicle complaint made by Stephen Liberty (age 30) of Huntington, VT.
Through investigation, it was determined that Liberty provided false information to police on several occasions regarding the circumstances of this incident, including falsely implicating two specific individuals in the theft.
Liberty met with Troopers at VSP Williston on June 17th, 2021 where he was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09-23-2021 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Road
Williston VT, 05495
W- 802-878-7111
C- 802-585-0782