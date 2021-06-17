WILLISTON BARRACKS / FALSE INFORMATION TO POLICE

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21A101811

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05-25-2021 @ 0925 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 87 Meadow View Drive, Huntington

VIOLATION:

1. False Information to Police

ACCUSED: Stephen Liberty

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Huntington, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On May 25th, 2021 at approximately 0925 hours Troopers with VSP Williston were notified of a stolen vehicle complaint made by Stephen Liberty (age 30) of Huntington, VT.

Through investigation, it was determined that Liberty provided false information to police on several occasions regarding the circumstances of this incident, including falsely implicating two specific individuals in the theft.

Liberty met with Troopers at VSP Williston on June 17th, 2021 where he was issued a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charge.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09-23-2021 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782