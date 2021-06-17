Rutland Barracks / Violation of an Order Against Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B402360

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: June 15, 2021, at approximately 0639 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking

ACCUSED: Brian Gates

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

VICTIM: Douglas Earle

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 15, 2021, at approximately 0639 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential stalking order violation.

Through investigation it was determined Brian Gates violated a stalking order by having indirect contact with Douglas Earle.

Gates was issued a citation through his attorney to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/9/2021 at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.