Rutland Barracks / Violation of an Order Against Stalking

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 21B402360

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: June 15, 2021, at approximately 0639 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking

 

ACCUSED: Brian Gates

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

VICTIM: Douglas Earle

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 15, 2021, at approximately 0639 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential stalking order violation.

Through investigation it was determined Brian Gates violated a stalking order by having indirect contact with Douglas Earle.

Gates was issued a citation through his attorney to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/9/2021 at 10:00 AM

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Rutland Barracks / Violation of an Order Against Stalking

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

