Rutland Barracks / Violation of an Order Against Stalking
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B402360
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: June 15, 2021, at approximately 0639 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of an Order Against Stalking
ACCUSED: Brian Gates
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
VICTIM: Douglas Earle
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mendon, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 15, 2021, at approximately 0639 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a potential stalking order violation.
Through investigation it was determined Brian Gates violated a stalking order by having indirect contact with Douglas Earle.
Gates was issued a citation through his attorney to appear at Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division on August 9, 2021, at 10:00 AM.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/9/2021 at 10:00 AM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.