Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 214,986 in the last 365 days.

Statement from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the U.S. Supreme Court Decision to uphold the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

SACRAMENTO— California Health and Human Services Secretary and Chair of Covered California’s Board of Directors issues the following statement on the Supreme Court’s seven-justice majority decision to uphold the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

“Today is a great day, today is an important day in our pursuit to ensure that every Californian has access to health insurance coverage.

“As a result of today’s Supreme Court decision, Californians across our state can breathe a sigh of relief as they can continue to access important health care services.

“More than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored disparities in our health care system. It is clear we need to expand coverage and increase affordability of health care for all.

“Let us take this opportunity, and this historic decision, to recommit ourselves to expanding health insurance coverage to every American.”

###

You just read:

Statement from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the U.S. Supreme Court Decision to uphold the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.