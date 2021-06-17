Statement from California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly on the U.S. Supreme Court Decision to uphold the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act

SACRAMENTO— California Health and Human Services Secretary and Chair of Covered California’s Board of Directors issues the following statement on the Supreme Court’s seven-justice majority decision to uphold the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

“Today is a great day, today is an important day in our pursuit to ensure that every Californian has access to health insurance coverage.

“As a result of today’s Supreme Court decision, Californians across our state can breathe a sigh of relief as they can continue to access important health care services.

“More than ever, the COVID-19 pandemic has underscored disparities in our health care system. It is clear we need to expand coverage and increase affordability of health care for all.

“Let us take this opportunity, and this historic decision, to recommit ourselves to expanding health insurance coverage to every American.”

###