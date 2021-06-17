Novela Neurotech Joins the 2021 UCSF Rosenman Innovators

Novela is addressing important unmet patient needs in the chronic neurologic care space and has great market potential, with an innovative technology that will impact patient lives.” — Christine Winoto

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novela Neurotech, a leader in remote neurological care based in Alameda, California, is selected as part of the 2021 cohort of the Rosenman Innovators. Based at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Rosenman Innovators are a prestigious group of early-stage companies chosen for their innovative technologies and patient impact.

Novela is the creator of nEureka® Remote Care Management System, the only 24/7 data-centric platform designed from the ground up to deliver remote epilepsy care and health impact at scale. One of the most common neurological conditions worldwide, epilepsy touches 1 in 26 Americans, with an even broader impact on their families, communities and the healthcare ecosphere.

nEureka® transforms traditional episodic epilepsy care towards continuous and comprehensive data-driven and informed care. It provides people with epilepsy and their caregivers freedom and peace of mind, while also delivering insightful health data for evidence-based care to their neurologists. Since its market launch in December 2020, nEureka® has rapidly gained traction in six of the largest epilepsy centers, nonprofits and institutions in the U.S., and is improving the lives of hundreds of patients and their loved ones.

“Since receiving my nEureka® kit, my life with epilepsy has changed so much. nEureka® is the self-care that I never knew I needed,” said one user, who had undergone multiple brain surgeries yet continues to experience seizures.

“nEureka® enables my patients to share timely personal data about their condition and gain a greater understanding of their care. The comprehensive data insights that nEureka® provides helps me make evidence-based decisions to improve my patients’ treatment and outcomes,” said Pavel Klein, MD, FAAN, FAES, a clinical professor at the Department of Neurology at George Washington University, and the director at the Mid-Atlantic Epilepsy and Sleep Center in Bethesda, Maryland who has partnered with Novela to bring nEureka® to his patients.

Alignment in Accelerated Care

2021 is the sixth year for the UCSF Rosenman Investment cycle, which supports early stage companies in the healthcare space.

The prestigious program unites a dynamic group of innovators, connecting each selected company to a network of healthcare peers and leaders towards accelerated growth. The community of investors, clinicians and technology entrepreneurs coalesce to meet the needs of unmet clinical challenges in healthcare, with a vision to improve patients’ lives.

“Novela has always taken a patient-first perspective,” said Ray Iskander, CEO at Novela Neurotech. “We are thrilled to be selected as a UCSF Rosenman Innovator and connect with others with a similar mindset. We envision transforming antiquated paradigms of chronic neurological care towards simple yet comprehensive solutions that achieve better outcomes at lower costs--but more importantly--better people’s lives.”

nEureka® was created with guidance from prominent epileptologists and people with epilepsy, leading to an innovative, intuitive and informative solution for comprehensive, continuous and connected remote care.

The platform eases the burdens of epilepsy management, so that people with epilepsy and their caregivers can refocus on what’s most important to them, with greater independence, confidence and peace of mind, as they take active control of their healthcare. Based on smart wearables, nEureka® captures unprecedented real-world data that helps clinicians optimize treatment decisions for their patients’ health, leading to improved outcomes. At a systemic level, nEureka® paves the way towards a more robust and resilient neurological healthcare ecosystem that brings improved outcomes at lower costs to all stakeholders.

"I am excited to welcome Novela Neurotech to our program," said Christine Winoto, founder and executive director of the UCSF Rosenman Institute. "Novela is addressing important unmet patient needs in the chronic neurologic care space and has great market potential, with an innovative technology that will impact patient lives. We think their team can get the job done."

About Novela Neurotech

Novela Neurotech is a digital health company enabling personalized remote care for chronic neurological conditions. Novela is leading the transformation of episodic neurological healthcare into continuous, data-driven care, while working with premier clinics and people with neurological conditions to empower and meet their needs for an independent lifestyle. For more information, visit novelaneuro.com and follow @NovelaNeurotech



About nEureka® for Epilepsy

nEureka® is a patient-first, data-centric platform, enabling personalized, efficient and accessible remote care for epilepsy & other chronic neurological conditions. nEureka® uses smart wearables to seamlessly connect patients with their clinicians and caregivers, resulting in continuous care that empowers people to take control of their own health and improve outcomes. nEureka® provides patients with the independent lifestyle they seek, and their loved ones with peace of mind.

About the UCSF Rosenman Institute

The UCSF Rosenman Institute, a QB3 health technology initiative at the University of California, San Francisco, is a community of investors, clinicians, and technology entrepreneurs who create solutions for unmet clinical needs. Its mission is to drive innovation and education and improve patient care by helping entrepreneurs from concept to commercialization. No UC affiliation is required to obtain support from the UCSF Rosenman Institute. Visit https://rosenmaninstitute.org/.