Sponsor a Ride Offers Dads Free Rideshares, Unique Gifts for Father's Day

A unique hand-made tribute to fathers by a well-known Balinese artist

Subsidized Travel Service rewards Dad on his Special Day

It's a way we can at the same time help the AAPI community here in North America, as well as helping Asian Fair Trade artisans overseas. ”
— Anna Chu Lin
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, US, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA June 17, 2021 Sponsor a Ride, the service which underwrites Uber, Lyft, and cab rides for at-risk Asians, females, seniors, and the disabled, is offering free trips on Father's Day to Dads of any cultural background. "We'll soon be opening up our complimentary trips to everyone who identifies as at-risk, including seniors, females, and the disabled of all races, so this is a good way to kick this off" says Amy Chang, co-founder of Sponsor A Ride. To qualify, someone who knows Dad can subsidize a trip for themselves or a friend, and Pop can tag along (or travel separately).

In addition, those who join the group's Circle of Heroes by donating $100.00 or more to underwrite 5 trips, will receive a hand-made Suar wood sculpture from famed Indonesian artist Komang Sri. Entitled 'Playful Father', it is a limited edition series, each member of which is a unique rendering. "It's a way we can at the same time help the AAPI community here in North America, as well as helping Asian Fair Trade artisans overseas" says the group's CTO Anna Chu Lin.

Sponsor A Ride was founded in May as a response to violent attacks against Asians in North America. It has since expanded to 21 countries, and subsidizes rideshares in the U.S, Canada, Indonesia, Philippines, Taiwan, Japan, Nepal, Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Myanmar, and New Zealand.

John A Toomey
Sponsor a Ride
