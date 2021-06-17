Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Craco, Inc.
June 17, 2021
For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Craco, Inc., Vinita, Oklahoma Written Agreement, dated November 13, 2020 (PDF) Terminated June 9, 2021
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
