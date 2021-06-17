Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement action with Craco, Inc.

June 17, 2021

For release at 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:

Craco, Inc., Vinita, Oklahoma Written Agreement, dated November 13, 2020 (PDF) Terminated June 9, 2021

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

