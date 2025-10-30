Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of NobleBank & Trust

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:

Consent prohibition order against Md Hasan Rabbany Joy

Former employee of First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee

Embezzlement of bank funds

Consent prohibition order against James Woodward

Former employee of NobleBank & Trust, Anniston, Alabama

Misappropriation of customer funds

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.