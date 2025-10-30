Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement actions with former employee of First Horizon Bank and former employee of NobleBank & Trust
October 30, 2025
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement actions listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Md Hasan Rabbany Joy
Former employee of First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee
Embezzlement of bank funds
Consent prohibition order against James Woodward
Former employee of NobleBank & Trust, Anniston, Alabama
Misappropriation of customer funds
