Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Security Bank
October 31, 2025
For release at 4:45 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by First Security Bank, of Searcy, Arkansas, to establish a branch at 4007 North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, Arkansas.
