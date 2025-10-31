Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,591 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Security Bank

October 31, 2025

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Security Bank

For release at 4:45 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Friday announced its approval of the application by First Security Bank, of Searcy, Arkansas, to establish a branch at 4007 North Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, Arkansas.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by First Security Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more