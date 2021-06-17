DNR enforcement actions, published 6/17/2021

DES MOINES – DNR staff work with individuals, businesses and communities to help them protect our natural resources by complying with state and federal laws. This approach is very effective. In the few cases where compliance cannot be achieved, the DNR issues enforcement actions. The following list summarizes recent enforcement actions. Find the entire, original orders on DNR’s website at www.iowadnr.gov/ EnforcementActions.

Consent Orders A consent order is issued as an alternative to issuing an administrative order. A consent order indicates that the DNR has voluntarily entered into a legally enforceable agreement with the other party.

Butler County Rodney Ballhagen Properly reuse, recycle, or dispose of solid waste and immediately cease illegal open burning of solid waste; properly dispose of all solid waste on the property, including ash from open burning, and provide disposal receipts; and pay a $3,500 administrative penalty.

Mitchell County Alvin and Cleon Martin Construct and maintain a waterway at the animal feeding facility to divert process wastewater from the tile intake; and pay a $500 administrative penalty.

Woodbury County Gelita USA, Inc. Complete construction of Phase 1 by October 2021 in accordance with its wastewater construction permit; submit a construction permit application for all remaining upgrades to the wastewater treatment facility by May 2022; complete construction of the wastewater treatment facility by April 2024; and pay a $8,000 administrative penalty.

Wright County City of Eagle Grove Comply with its National Pollution Discharge Elimination System permit; enforce its treatment agreement with local businesses; revise its treatment agreement and submit to the Department by July 1, 2021; complete the ongoing pilot study by Nov. 1, 2021 and submit resulting data by Dec. 1, 2021; submit wastewater construction permit applications necessary to upgrade its wastewater treatment facility by May 2022; complete construction of wastewater treatment facility upgrades by January 2023; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.

Administrative Orders Responsible parties have 60 days to appeal the order or 60 days to pay the penalty.

Mitchell County Tyson Drinkall dba T&C Farms, LLC Ensure all employees are properly certified to handle, transport, and apply manure; and pay a $5,000 administrative penalty.