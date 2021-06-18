A MERIDIAN CIRCLE OF SAFETY AROUND JUNETEENTH CROWDS

Leimert Park Rising Flyer

ARCHER MOBILE BARRIERS AT LOS ANGELES COMMUNITY CELEBRATION

It is exciting for us to be so involved this year. Our Archer barriers will create a discreet but strong circle of safety for everyone there.” — Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, June 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meridian Rapid Defense Group is pleased to support and protect the tens of thousands of people attending the Juneteenth 2021 celebrations in Los Angeles this weekend.

To maintain crowd safety Meridian is providing more than 100 of its unique Archer 1200 mobile barriers to secure the streets around Leimert Park Village. The “ring of steel” on the streets will allow easy pedestrian access to the three stages of live music, live art and storytelling while keeping vehicles at a safe distance. Archer beam gates will also be involved allowing selected vehicles from the popular street parade to enter the restricted zone.

Peter Whitford, Meridian’s CEO said: “It is exciting for us to be so involved this year in the Leimert Park Rising celebration. Our experience tells us that large crowds and cars and trucks moving close to each other can make for a very dangerous mix. Our Archer barriers will create a discreet but strong circle of safety for everyone there.”

The barriers, which each weigh 700 lbs. will be placed on the streets by Meridian’s fully certified deployment team before the crowds arrive. Archer barriers are SAFETY Act certified by the Department of Homeland Security for this type of event, and they take the place of the large concrete and water barriers often used in the past.

The two-day celebration of the end of slavery in the United States sets out to build the first ever intergenerational educational arts and music festival by the local people.

The Archer barriers and beam gates are a familiar sight in nearby Los Angeles neighborhoods. They protected crowds at The Taste of Inglewood Family Friendly Street Festival and the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration.

“We are happy that this time at Leimert Park we have been able to co-ordinate our safety plan with the LAPD, the LA Department of Transport and Fire Department who are all on board knowing that you can never over plan when you have so many people on the public streets,” said Mr. Whitford.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com