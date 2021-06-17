The Reason Why Everyone Love Bathroom Wallpaper
Almost Everyone New To Wallpaper Starts With The Bathroom And Here's Why People Love Decorating That Area of The House.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bathroom reigns supreme in the world of wallpaper. A poll was conducted among Wallpaper Boulevard’s customers to find out the most popular room in the home to try new wallpaper and the bathroom and power room areas won by a wide margin.
This would hardly be any surprise to anyone in wallpaper. The bathroom is usually the starting point for most people’s journey into wallpaper.
Though many mistakenly worry about condensation, it’s a relatively small room in the house that people spend a lot of time in. In other words, people get a lot of “bang for their buck” by decorating their bathroom with wallpaper versus other rooms.
There are two reasons for this.
First, mistakes can be easily fixed (your typical bathroom takes only 3 rolls) if a person were to start over. In a perfect world, the installation goes fine without any problems. The reality is that installing wallpaper is a very detail-oriented task that’s easily bungled, by experienced and inexperienced hangers alike. And it’s far better to mess up in a bathroom and have to replace 3 rolls than mess up in a master bedroom and need to replace 8 rolls.
Second, people are allowed to get crazier in a bathroom as compared to other rooms in the house.
A rule of thumb in wallpaper is that the smaller the room, the busier you go to make the room look bigger. The larger the area, the less busy you go because too much going on within a pattern tends to give people a headache when they have to look at it every day. On top of that, it’s much harder to match other home décor items, like furniture and lighting, with busy patterns versus earthy textured linens for instance.
Busy patterns typically include toiles, stripes, floral vines, intricate damasks, Scandinavian designs and abstract geometrics. Conservative patterns include solid, textures, grasscloth and basketweaves.
Upon a successful installation the entire room seems bigger and completely transformed. What’s more, the area is well trafficked by family and guests which naturally gets to show it off.
Hence the reason why other small rooms in the house, like the laundry room for instance, are not major starting points. Nobody wants to go through the trouble of picking out samples, buying rolls, having it installed, for their final work of art to be unseen.
A gorgeous bathroom wallpaper will be seen by every visitor and for obvious reasons, command a captive audience for at least several minutes.
The kitchen would naturally be the next most popular area but it tends to be a bigger area and thus more of a daunting project.
As stated earlier, condensation is the bigger reason for homeowners to forgo decorating their bathrooms with wallpaper. It’s a legitimate worry but unnecessary one for the majority of Americans living in a home built in the last 50 years. Almost every bathroom or powder room comes equipped with a fan that wicks the moisture out of the room within minutes. There are instances of bathroom wallpaper that has stayed up, without any problems, for decades.
Alexis Colba
Wallpaper Boulevard
+1 913-441-9750
email us here