J.A.M Mallory Fitness LLC Partners With Wallpaper Boulevard To Provide Employees Complementary Workout SessionsLAND O' LAKES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wallpaper Boulevard, leading online wallpaper retailer, has teamed up with Jam Mallory Fitness to provide its employees with personal training services. The company expects this partnership to product happier and heathier employees. Every customer service staff will be eligible for up to 4 sessions a month once they have been employed for four months with the company.
Personal training classes are available for all employees in person or virtual via Zoom.
Jam Fitness LLC, leading personal training company in Paso County, last month announced a new offering that lets individuals access 1-on-1 live personal training from their phone, all from the comfort of their own homes. In the few months since its launch, Jam Mallory Fitness Personal Training™ has gained steam with broad user activation and new fitness club partner additions.
Jam Mallory Fitness is the premier personal trainer Pasco County fitness fans go to for the support they need to reach their fitness goals. Jam Mallory Fitness strictly limits the number of clients in order for clients to receive more one-on-one attention. Jam Mallory Fitness trainers then use a process of initial personal measurements to define a baseline, encourage daily recording of a food diary, and insist on accountability to a trainer on a weekly basis. All of this is reinforced by regular reassessment along the way to monitor progress. All clients also keep a private online profile page on the Jam Mallory Fitness website with their progress photos, and measurements, to take any guess work out of the process and to foster an environment of encouragement.
Employees wishing to take advantage of this opportunity should contact HR department to fill out required documents.
