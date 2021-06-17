Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Micro-Miniature Interface Adds Flexibility with New Cable Options

Amphenol RF expands MMCX product series with plug to plug cable assemblies designed on flexible RG-174 cable.

DANBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amphenol RF is pleased to announce the expansion of our high-performance MMCX product series to include additional cable assembly options. These 50 ohm assemblies are available with plug to plug configurations on RG-174 in an extensive range of standard lengths from six inches to three meters. MMCX cable assemblies are suitable for a number of applications including broadband connectivity and external antennas.

The MMCX connector series is a robust micro-miniature interface with broadband capabilities up to 6 GHz. They feature the reliable snap-on/snap-off coupling mechanism for quick and easy mating. These connectors are manufactured from brass with gold plating and offer reliable electrical performance up to the limits of the cable type. Their small size paired with the flexible cable types make them an ideal choice for compact applications.

These MMCX cable assemblies join a wide portfolio of existing configurations on a variety of small, flexible cable types. MMCX assemblies are also available in between series configurations featuring other popular interfaces for even more versatility. ]

Amphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.
