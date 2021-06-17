2021-06-17 10:27:59.787 Monett Man Wins $50,000 Scratchers Prize

2021-06-17 10:27:59.787

Roger Baker of Monett claimed a $50,000 prize on a Missouri Lottery “100X The Bucks” Scratchers ticket. The winning ticket was purchased at Murphy Oil, 879 E. Highway 60, in Monett.

“100X The Bucks” is a $10 game with more than $15.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including three additional prizes of $50,000 and a top prize of $1 million.

Through Aug. 17, all active Missouri Lottery Scratchers tickets can also be entered into players’ My Lottery Players Club accounts for a chance to win a $32,000 taxes-paid outdoor-living allowance or a $1,000 cash prize in “The Great Outdoors” summer promotion.

In FY20, players in Barry County won more than $5.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $600,000 in commissions and bonuses, and more than $5.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open – by appointment only – for claims of $600 or more. Winning tickets may also be claimed by mail.