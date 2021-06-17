Fitzgerald Auto Mall Honors Montgomery County Teacher of The Year With A Hyundai Sonata
Fitzgerald Auto Mall Recognizing MCPS Teacher of the Year for Over 20 Years
We are always proud to recognize the best teachers in Montgomery County. Not only as a great teacher – but also a mentor and coach.”NORTH BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fitzgerald Auto Malls is proud to support Montgomery County Public School (MCPS) and the Education Foundation in honoring and recognizing Mr. Joseph Bostic, Jr. as the Teacher of the Year for Montgomery County. Bostic is a mathematics content specialist and an eighth-grade team leader at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School.
— Dottie Fitzgerald
Described as a “fierce advocate” for students, Bostic was named the Montgomery County Public Schools Teacher of the Year during a virtual ceremony in April. He will now be a candidate for state honors among the winners for each county. Other finalists were Patricia Richards, a science teacher at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, and Sara Kopf, a first-grade teacher at New Hampshire Estates Elementary School in Silver Spring.
Bostic, described as “hard working, relentless and creative,” recently developed an “action plan” that reduced student truancy at his school from 33% to 25%, according to MCPS. “We are always proud to recognize the best teachers in Montgomery County,” said Dottie Fitzgerald, of Fitzgerald Auto Malls. “Not only as a great teacher – but also a mentor and coach. I have found in my own experience that people with coaching skills are the most memorable leaders and make the biggest impact on our bottom line as an organization.”
MCPS highlighted how students, parents and colleagues refer to him as an “exceptional teacher, mentor, and positive role model.” He is a member of the school improvement team, dedicates his lunch hours to help high-needs students with math, spearheaded a college and resource fair, and tailors his classes to meet students’ learning styles and needs.
For more than twenty years Fitzgerald Auto Mall has been part of recognizing the MCPS Teacher of the Year. All of the Teacher of the Year finalists received $2,000 from the Greenblatt Educational Fund. Mr. Bostic will also receive a cash prize from the MCPS Educational Foundation and the complementary lease and use of a new Hyundai Sonata from Fitzgerald Auto Malls this Friday June 18, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. at the Fitzgerald Hyundai showroom in Rockville, MD.
About Fitzgerald Auto Mall
In 1966, Jack Fitzgerald founded Fitzgerald's Colonial Dodge in North Bethesda, Maryland. From the beginning, the guiding principle of this new dealership was to provide exceptional value in the most comfortable, customer friendly sales and service environment possible. Today, Fitzgerald Auto Malls represents over twenty brands at Auto Mall locations in Maryland, Pennsylvania and Florida, where that same guiding principal continues. Transparency You Can Trust, That's the #FitzWay! www.FitzMall.com
Lauryn Hreben
+1 202-248-1392
email us here
ROIG Communications