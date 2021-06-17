Overnight Work on Interstate 99 Improvement Project Announced

State College, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on its Interstate 99 improvement project in Centre County. The project will improve ride quality and extend the life of about 2.5 miles of roadway in Spring Township.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

The contractor will begin overnight work on the left (passing) lane on I-99 northbound between the Harrison Road interchange near mile marker 80 and the on ramp for I-80 eastbound at Bellefonte at 6:00 PM Monday, June 21, with work continuing around the clock until the afternoon of Thursday, June 24. Night shift crews will excavate the roadway surface. Day shift crews will engage in paving operations.

While the contractor expects to complete overnight work by Thursday, the closure of the northbound passing lane will remain in effect until mid-July. The contractor will begin work on the right (travel) lane at that time. PennDOT will issue an update before the start of work on the travel lane.

Overall work consists of resurfacing, restoring and rehabilitating the roadway surface, installing guide rail, marking pavement and miscellaneous construction. PennDOT anticipates completion on this $4.6 million job by September. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

For regional updates on Twitter, follow www.twitter.com/511PAStateCOLL

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 360-3013 (cell), Timothy Nebgen (814) 360-3838 (cell)

###