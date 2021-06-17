Aqua Pennsylvania to Close Devon State Road Next Week for Water Main Improvement in Easttown Township

King of Prussia, PA – Aqua Pennsylvania is planning to close Devon State Road between Conestoga Road and Old Lancaster Road in Easttown Township, Chester County, on Monday, June 21, through Thursday, June 24, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM, for water main restoration, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, Devon State Road motorists will be directed to use Conestoga Road, Valley Forge Road and Old Lancaster Road. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur.

Aqua Pennsylvania will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

