Surface Treatments Begin Next Week in Tioga and Bradford Counties

​Montoursville, PA – A long-term High Friction Surface Treatment (HFST) and line painting project will begin next week in Bradford and Tioga Counties.

On Monday, June 21, the contractor RAM Construction Services, Inc., will begin work on Route 706 in Camptown and Stevens Townships, Bradford County. Work will be completed during daylight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should expect single lane conditions with flagging where work is being performed.

Future locations in Bradford County include: • 220 in Albany Township • Route 6 in Burlington Township and Standing Stone Township

Future locations in Tioga County include: • Route 249 in Middlebury Township • Route 287 in Morris Township and Duncan Township

Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

RAM Construction Services, Inc., is the primary contractor for this $598,000 project. Work is expected to be completed in early September of 2021, weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov

