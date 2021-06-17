Route 168 Barrier Replacement Work Next Week in Beaver County

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing concrete barrier replacement work on Route 168 in Hookstown Borough, Beaver County, will begin Monday, June 21 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Route 168 between Pittsburgh Grade Road and Mill Street from 7 a.m. Monday continuously through Friday, June 25. Crews from A. Liberoni, Inc. will conduct concrete barrier replacement work.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

