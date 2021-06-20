1 Radio And Sales Chart Artist Releases Father's Day Ode To Vietnam Veterans

John Vento "That Damn War (Father & Son)" Brick By Brick cover Veteran Pittsburgh Rocker John Vento

Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento has released "That Damn War (Father & Son)" with lyrics based on a Matt Wohlfarth poem.

PITTSBURGH, PA, USA, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last month, Pittsburgh music veteran John Vento fulfilled his promise of releasing a gospel song. "Let God Drive," written by Vento and long-time collaborators David Granati and Matt Wohlfarth, shot straight to the top of the UK ITunes Christian/Gospel songs chart. It followed suit on the Christian Radio Chart, hitting the top in its first week of release. Now, Vento is stripping things back from the highly produced "Let God Drive."

On Father's Day, June 20th, 2021, John Vento will release Track 8 from his year-long "Brick By Brick" album release. Produced by Vento and David Granati, "That Damn War (Father & Son)" is in stark contrast to the full-production of his previous single. With only Granati accompanying him on acoustic guitar, Vento delivers an emotional tale about a father, son and the Vietnam War. Lyrics are based on a Matt Wohlfarth poem titled "I Didn't Know My Dad Until He Died."

Vento says, "That Damn War (Father & Son) is very intimate and raw. David and I began working on Matt's lyrics, but we just couldn't get it to click. After weeks of false starts, David came up with a new chord progression, and things moved very quickly from there. Matt and I revised the lyrics and fine-tuned the story of a Vietnam Vet who, even with his emotional struggles, was a good dad who loved and supported his family."

He continues, "Even though we specifically focus on a Vietnam Vet in the song, it could have been anybody who struggles between certain demons (addiction, divorce, etc.) and their family responsibilities. In other words this song is about relationships."

Watch the Jim Pitulski-produced video for "That Damn War (Father & Son)" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbcHIGDCFzA

ABOUT JOHN VENTO: In addition to his solo career, John Vento fronts The Nied's Hotel Band, voted Pittsburgh's Best Bar Band in 2016. Through his performances, he has raised more than a quarter of a million dollars for charity. John is a Communitas Award Winner for his work as co-founder of Band Together Pittsburgh. His leadership, generosity and work ethic are well known throughout the Pittsburgh music scene. John is a #1 international iTunes charting artist, a Billboard Magazine Emerging Artist and a 2019 International Music and Entertainment Association Award Winner. He has appeared on Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC TV.

Lyrics – "That Damn War (Father & Son)"

Dad you were always there for me

Never missed my little league

Though you were busy working hard

To provide for our family

But your mind was still haunted

Couldn't close the door

On that damn war

Your words were few and far between

With just a glance I knew what you'd mean

Saw so much pain and anguish

Chasing ghosts inside your dreams

Mom would say I wish ya knew him before

That damn war

You never got a welcome home

You never talked about Vietnam

You lived through the fall of Saigon, But

A part of you, never came back

You found comfort in the pouring rain in the middle of the night

You locked that torment deep inside and gave us a better life

I remember our trips to Crooked Creek where we'd catch that steelhead run

It was the only time you let me in

Just a father and son

Though you been gone for so many years

On this Father's Day I wiped my tears

And opened your old tackle box for the first time

Much to my surprise I found

Your Purple Heart

From that damn war

