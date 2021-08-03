eCare21 Announces Integration Compatibility with PointClickCare Platform
Partnership improves transition of patient care for providers within Long-Term and Post-Acute Care communities.
Our transitions of care management program utilizes eCare21 to provide seamless, comprehensive, patient centered team-based transitions of care and chronic care management.”TAMPA, FL, U.S., August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eCare21, Inc. (www.ecare21.com), the industry leader in virtual care is pleased to announce that it has recently become a PointClickCare Marketplace Partner. Through its Marketplace and Marketplace Partners, PointClickCare, the leading cloud-based software vendor for the senior care market, offers the LTPAC market’s largest ecosystem of integrated software and service solutions. “Our partnership with eCare21, and other Marketplace partners, is further testament to our continually growing partner network and ecosystem, and the wealth of possibilities it provides our customers to extend their technology capabilities.” says Chris Beekman, Marketplace Director, PointClickCare.
— Dr. Amina Ahmed, MD, CareOne, CMO
eCare21 technology provides a comprehensive end-to-end patient care solution to providers across the healthcare ecosystem to better manage chronic conditions remotely, improve care decision making, and reduce hospitalizations.
Through this Marketplace partnership, eCare21 has completed an integration with the PointClickCare platform that will enable care providers using their solution to optimize their technology solutions to deliver seamless transitions of patient data within the Long-Term and Post-Acute Care (LTPAC) community. eCare21 provides a secure, cloud-based virtual care solution that improves communications among healthcare organizations, patients, and caregivers by integrating remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, medication adherence, telehealth, and billing into Electronic Health Records (EHR) and other systems to create a single comprehensive patient view that enables better information sharing, better decision making, and better outcomes.
By utilizing a FHIR integration solution developed in partnership with CYBX (www.cyberionix.com), eCare21 ensures continuous compliance with ONC interoperability requirements.
eCare21 bridges the technology and data gaps that are found within healthcare systems, leading to better patient management, reduced costs, and improved outcomes. By providing a single, comprehensive solution that seamlessly integrates with EHRs and other data sources, eCare21 empowers clinicians to make better decisions based on a complete patient record.
This comprehensive perspective enables provider organizations to achieve:
- Increased physician, patient, and caregiver collaboration
- Improved health outcomes, lower costs, and reduced risk
- Increased transparency of patient information for patient and extended care team
- Increased visibility and functionality at all points of chronic care management
eCare21’s Patient Engagement Center (PEC) provides a clinically staffed patient and care management resource that supports patient on-boarding, monitoring, care management, and escalation to providers based on individualized workflows. This process provides efficient use of provider clinical resources, enabling them to practice at the top of their license.
"eCare21’s ability to integrate into the PointClickCare platform contributes to creating robust longitudinal patient medical records. eCare21 is the first virtual care solution we have used that bridges the vital data gaps which occur during patient transitions, " says Dr. Amina Ahmed, MD, (CMO, CareOne). "eCare 21’s connectivity with RPM technology further enhances the provider’s ability to virtually monitor patients in real-time. Our transitions of care management program utilizes eCare21 to provide seamless, comprehensive, patient centered team-based transitions of care and chronic care management. eCare21 is CareOne’s choice for delivering the right care, right time and right place."
The PointClickCare Marketplace is a network of authorized third-party technology partners that enable customers to easily evaluate solutions provided by its extended network. The Marketplace is the industry’s most complete ecosystem of LTPAC solutions for companies and solutions in senior care that complement and integrate with the PointClickCare platform.
About eCare21
Better care starts with better information and better communication among providers, patients, and caregivers. eCare21’s Virtual Care Platform bridges existing data and care gaps with a single solution that ties together EHRs, remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, virtual visits, and more, giving clinicians a complete record of patient data to make better decisions, leading to better outcomes.
For more information on how eCare21’s end to end virtual care solution improves efficiency and communication for clinicians, health systems, payers, patients, and more, please contact us at info@ecare21.com or visit our website at www.eCare21.com
About PointClickCare
With a suite of fully-integrated applications powered by cloud-based healthcare software, PointClickCare leads the way in helping care providers connect, collaborate, and share data within their network. PointClickCare provides diverse care teams across the care continuum real-time patient insights at any stage of a patient’s healthcare journey, enabling better decision making and improved clinical outcomes at lower cost. Over 21,000 long-term and acute/post-acute care providers, and over 1,300 hospitals, use PointClickCare today. For more information on PointClickCare’s software solutions, visit pointclickcare.com.
