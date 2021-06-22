eCare21 enables Patient-Centric Virtual Care with BioIntelliSense Medical-Grade Continuous Monitoring and Data Services
— James Mault MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense
eCare21, Inc., (www.ecare21.com) the industry leader in virtual care technology, providing a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for providers, patients, and caregivers by combining remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, virtual visits, and clinical data in a patient-centric model of care, today announced the use of the BioIntelliSense BioSticker™ and BioButton® medical wearable devices and data services for scalable virtual care.
Healthcare organizations have traditionally addressed the challenge of managing at-risk patient populations with remote monitoring methods that are too costly and complex to deploy across acuity levels and in the lowest cost of care setting, the home. This approach has continued to reinforce existing data and communication silos across the care continuum resulting in gaps in information, increased costs, and reduced outcomes.
eCare21 works across the healthcare ecosystem to bridge these gaps and manage chronic conditions remotely, improve care decisions, and reduce hospitalizations. eCare21 has combined their comprehensive virtual patient care platform with BioIntelliSense’s medical-grade biosensor technology and advanced analytics to accelerate enterprise deployments across the continuum of care that are built for scale.
“The sub-acute healthcare market has long needed an easy to use, continuously monitored, FDA approved wearable device that can accurately monitor patient vital signs in their remote home environments.” said Vadim Cherdak PhD, CEO of eCare21. “We believe the BioIntelliSense devices are masterpieces of this technology and are very happy to add them to our line of devices offered to healthcare providers. We have had significant demand for this type of technology and now through our partnership with BioIntelliSense, we are able to deliver.”
The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and the BioButton® wearable devices create an effortless ‘Stick it On’ user experience with medical grade clinical accuracy that allows for dynamic patient trending and alerting within the eCare21 virtual care platform. The introduction of the BioIntelliSense high-frequency vital sign data for longitudinal care management, establishes a personalized baseline and pattern, that enables healthcare providers to make actionable clinical decisions. With the eCare21 platform, Chronic Care Management (CCM), Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), clinical documentation and reporting is uniquely simplified for reimbursement billing opportunities.
“Enabling virtual care with continuous health monitoring and algorithmic-based data services is establishing a new standard of care” said James Mault MD, CEO of BioIntelliSense. “We are excited to integrate and combine capabilities with the eCare21 platform to advance patient centered models of care across the continuum.”
About eCare21
eCare21 is the industry leader in virtual healthcare technology, providing a cloud based Virtual Care solution that improves information and communication among providers, patients, and caregivers by integrating remote patient monitoring, chronic care management, medication adherence, telehealth, and billing into a single, comprehensive patient view that enables better information, better decisions, and better outcomes. eCare21’s Virtual Care Platform and Patient Engagement Services bridges communication and information gaps with a single, integrated solution providing healthcare companies a unique, comprehensive view of actionable patient data.
For more information on how eCare21’s end to end virtual care solution improves efficiency and communication for clinicians, health systems, payers, patients, and more, please contact us at info@ecare21.com or visit our website at www.eCare21.com
About BioIntelliSense
BioIntelliSense is ushering in a new era of continuous health monitoring and clinical intelligence for Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM). Its medical-grade Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform seamlessly captures multi-parameter vital signs, physiological biometrics and symptomatic events through an effortless patient experience. The FDA-cleared BioSticker™ and medical-grade BioButton® devices make remote monitoring and early detection simple. Through the platform’s advanced analytics, clinicians will now have access to high-resolution patient trending and reporting to enable medical grade care at home.
For more information on how BioIntelliSense is redefining remote patient monitoring through medical-grade and cost-effective data services, please contact us at info@biointellisense.com or visit our website at www.BioIntelliSense.com.
