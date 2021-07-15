Every Kid Sports Receives $5M Donation from The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation to Keep Kids Playing Youth Sports
EINPresswire.com/ -- Every Kid Sports (EKS), a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is pleased to announce a charitable contribution in the amount of $5 million from The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation, Sports Matter Initiative. The Every Kids Sports mission is to help ensure every kid has a chance to play sports.
The contribution allows Every Kids Sports to fund approximately 42,000 kids across the nation in their participation in recreational youth sports. Through the signature program, Every Kid Sports Pass, qualified families could receive up to $150 four times a year, per child, for participation in the sports of their child’s choice. The Every Kid Sports Pass application portal opened on June 22.
“We are thrilled to be partnering with The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation to ensure youth sports can restart across the country post-pandemic,” states Executive Director Natalie Hummel. “We are so well aligned with DICK’S Foundation Sports Matter Initiative and believe The DICK’s Sporting Goods Foundation support will help save youth sports and give so many kids the opportunity to experience the joy of playing sports.”
“After a tough year for many kids and families, we are proud to be partnering with Every Kids Sports to provide funding that will cover participation fees,” said Executive Director of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation Aimee Watters. “We believe that sports make people better and are excited to give so many kids the opportunity to play.”
Every Kid Sports encourages sport sampling, as research shows that playing a variety of sports allows for greater physical literacy, better socialization, and greater enjoyment in being physically and emotionally active. It prepares kids for a lifetime of activity, connection, and positive experiences.
About Every Kid Sports
Headquartered in Bend, Oregon, Every Kid Sports is a national 501(c)(3), a 2021 GuideStar Platinum Transparency awarded nonprofit organization that has worked since 2009 to provide a variety of sports-related opportunities designed to remove the financial barriers that typically prevent kids from being active through sports. Every Kid Sports has been recognized by The Aspen Institute as a 2019 Project Play Champion, as well as a recipient of the 2019 Beyond Sports Collective Impact Award for Reduced Inequalities. Partners in their work have included Nike, T-Mobile, Little League International and the National Basketball Players Association Foundation.
About The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation
The DICK’S Sporting Goods Foundation is a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation with a mission to inspire and enable sports participation. It was created by DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. as a private corporate foundation to support DICK’S charitable and philanthropic activities.
For more information regarding this announcement, please contact:
Wayne Henninger
Wayne Henninger Communications, LLC / Every Kid Sports
wayne@waynehenninger.com
Tiffany Cook
