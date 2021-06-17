Video River Networks is Not Responsible for, and Has Nothing to do with the Current Stock Promotion. The Company Requests the Promoters to STOP

TORRANCE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Video River Networks is Not Responsible for, and Has Nothing to do with the Current Stock Promotion. The Company Requests the Promoters to STOP



Video River Networks, Inc. (OTC PINK:NIHK) (the "Company"), an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company, has noticed that the OTC Market has tagged its profile for stock promotion. The company is hereby disassociating itself from all forms of stock promotion by any persons or organizations. The company has nothing to do with the current stock promotion. The Company is not responsible for this stock promotion and requests the promoters to STOP

Shareholders and investors should only rely on information from our statutory Edgar filings as well as company sanctioned press releases like this one.

About Video River Networks, Inc.

Video River Networks, Inc. is an Electric Vehicles and Battery Technology holding company that operates and manages a portfolio of Electric Vehicles, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotics ("EV-AI-ML-R") assets, businesses and operations in North America. The Company's current and target portfolio businesses and assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture and sell high-performance fully electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Robotic technologies NIHK's current technology-focused business model is a result of our board resolution on September 15, 2020 to spin-in/off our specialty real estate holding business to an operating subsidiary and then pivot back to being a technology company. The Company has now returned back to its original technology-focused businesses of Power Controls, Battery Technology, Wireless Technology, and Residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

CONTACT:

Video River Networks, Inc.

370 Amapola Ave., Suite 200A

Torrance, CA 90501

contact@videorivernetworks.net